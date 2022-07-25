Tree knocks power out in Girard overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown and across the bridge, you may notice that McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal. This is due to repair work that is being done to the dam, according to Second...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs to a broken waterline that shut down a portion of South Avenue Monday are done, but now a road crew has to pave over the work area. The break happened early Monday and involved a 12-inch pipe. Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council Wednesday night overwhelmingly voted to lift the city’s 20-year ban on body piercings and created a new ordinance that regulates body piercings with tattoos. The vote on lifting the ban and creating the new regulations was 9-1, with only 7th ward...
More than five dozen bars and restaurants in the Valley have been preapproved for licenses to offer lottery sports gaming at their businesses starting next year. Under a new law that goes into effect early next year, licensed lottery sales agents who also hold a valid D1, D2, or D5 liquor permit may apply for a Type C Sports Gaming Host license through the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
The Youngstown Fire Department is investigating a suspicious house fire that lit up the sky over the city’s South Side early Wednesday. Crews from several fire stations were called just after midnight to a two-story home on West Lucius Avenue between Market and Hillman Streets. The first firefighter to...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A large police presence was at a home on Western Reserve Road. Boardman Police, FBI, SWAT and the violent crimes task force were on the scene Wednesday night. Officers gathered on the front porch, and the front door seemed to be open. Multiple unmarked police...
More and more wolf dogs are being found in the Mahoning Valley and are illegal in some parts of Ohio. A family in Campbell housed two of them, since they were pups, but the dogs were confiscated by police after noise complaints from neighbors. "They were living in very small...
A 4-year-old boy is being treated for injuries he received during a bicycle accident on Youngstown’s South Side. Youngstown Police say the child was riding his bicycle on East Midlothian Boulevard at around 10 p.m. Wednesday when the bike struck the side of a passing tow truck between Market Street and Southern Boulevard.
Comments / 0