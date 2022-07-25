ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PG&E: Power restored to majority of people who lost power overnight

By Victor Guzman
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE: 6:18 a.m.: PG&E is reporting the majority of people who lost power in the Ben Lomond, Brookdale areas are now seeing the lights back on.

A cause is still unknown but as of 6 a.m. just over 200 people were without power.

This is compared to the almost 2,000 that had no power early-on overnight.

ORIGINAL STORY

About 2,000 people are without power Monday morning in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

According to PG&E this is happening in the Ben Lomond and Brookdale communities, with power expected to be restored around 7:45 a.m.

An official cause is not yet known as PG&E said crews are out investigating how it happened.

Santa Cruz County has been hit by multiple outages in the past related to PG&E's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program.

We have reached out to PG&E to see if that's the case for this particular outage as well.

The post PG&E: Power restored to majority of people who lost power overnight appeared first on KION546 .

