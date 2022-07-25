ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moldova says it fears a Russian invasion as more neighbors ring alarm over Ukraine war

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool
  • Moldova's prime minister said her country is afraid Russia could invade it next.
  • She told CNN that the concern is a hypothetical one for now, but it was still a "risk."
  • Moldova, Ukraine's neighbor, is home to a breakaway region backed by Russian forces.

