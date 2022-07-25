Police: Driver ran through red light in Toms River fatal Friday crash

A driver involved in Friday's overnight crash in Toms River that killed three people has been identified.

Police and EMS units were dispatched around 12:25 a.m. to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive.

The initial investigation revealed Tina Dung, 21, of Maryland, was stopped for the traffic light before she proceeded through the red signal and collided with a Legacy Towing flatbed wrecker heading east on Lakehurst Road.

The three passengers in Dung’s car, all citizens of China, were killed as a result of the collision. The 54-year-old male, 52-year-old female and a 23-year-old male were all from same family.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment. Dung sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident. She received a citation for failure to observe a traffic signal.

Neither the driver nor passenger of the tow truck were injured. The roadway was shut down for a time as police investigated. It has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Police Traffic Safety Officers, Corporal Terry Warren and Michael Cassidy, and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office.