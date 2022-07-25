Source: Universal Pictures / 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

Keke Palmer isn’t here for the Zendaya comparison or the colorism comments and took to Twitter to respond to all the chatter about her career while taking pride in her own accomplishments.

Taking to the social platform, the “Nope” actress wrote, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She then added, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Check out her tweets below.

Keke’s comments come after the actress was getting compared to Zendaya by social media fans after they saw her starring role in Jordan Peele’s new movie, “Nope.” The comparisons have sparked a conversation about colorism in Hollywood after the actress stole the show in the new horror film opposite actor Daniel Kaluuya. While some argued this is her breakout moment in the mainstream, real Keke Palmer fans know that she’s been a household name for years, and her outstanding job in the new film comes as no surprise. She’s been THAT GIRL!

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisons: ‘I’ve Been A Leading Lady Since I Was 11 Years Old’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com