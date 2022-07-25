ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry memoir could ‘hit shelves in time for Christmas’

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJ3Ya_0grmKqwu00

A manuscript for Prince Harry’s memoir has been signed off by lawyers and publishers are scrambling to have it hit the shelves in time for Christmas, reports say.

The younger son of Prince Charles has been researching the life of his late mother, Princess Diana, stirring up fears among insiders that he could hit out at members of the Royal Family, reports The Sun.

It is believed that ghostwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer completed the manuscript for the potentially explosive memoir earlier this summer.

A publishing source told the newspaper: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

“It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

“The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

Last year, Random House promised the “intimate and heartfelt” book would provide a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” Prince Harry.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” the statement said.

Harry said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.

The hotly-anticipated book follows Harry and Meghan’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the Duchess of Sussex accused a member of the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be.

Meghan also claimed that her life as a royal had left her on the brink of suicide.

Harry said he had feared history would repeat itself after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was chased by paparazzi.

The pair stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020 and are living in California with their two children, Archie and Lillibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Comments / 2

Related
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Lessons Learned#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family#Random House
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Ivana Trump might have married a British Lord - if she'd paid her bills! Aristocrat who furnished Plaza for her reveals he didn't pass on letters from British nobility who she 'entranced' in London because she didn't pay him promptly

Ivana Trump missed out on being wooed by the cream of the British aristocracy after avoiding payments on a redecoration of the Plaza Hotel carried out by a titled Brit. Sir Humphry Wakefield, who is an expert on antiques and architecture whose company specializes in the perfect reproduction of important furniture, has revealed that he declined to pass-on letters inquiring about Ivana from the UK's great-and-the-good after she dazzled them with a trip to Claridge's Hotel in London during the late 1980s.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paul Newman’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages Before Death

Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy