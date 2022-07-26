Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't invited to vacation with the Queen at Balmoral Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Queen hasn't invited Prince Harry and Meghan to vacation at Balmoral, Page Six reports.

This comes after a previous report by The Sun that said the Queen invited the Sussexes on vacation.

The couple visited Balmoral shortly after their wedding in May 2018, The Sunday Times reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not vacation with Queen Elizabeth at her summer home in Scotland, despite a previous report from The Sun that said they had been invited, Page Six reported on Monday.

Balmoral Castle is a 50,000-acre private estate in the Scottish Highlands which is owned by the royal family. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been photographed at the castle, they visited shortly after their royal wedding in May 2018, The Sunday Times reported.

Multiple sources told Page Six that the couple received no invitation to join the Queen this summer, debunking a story by The Sun which reported that Harry, Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet were expected to visit. The Sun's report was based on quotes made by anonymous sources cited as Balmoral insiders in the story.

One of the sources told the newspaper that they would be "stunned if they did turn up" to Balmoral this summer.

The couple's relationship with the royal family has appeared to be strained for several years, with most of the media attention focused on Harry and Prince William's rumored rift. They previously appeared to avoid speaking with one another at the Sussexes' final royal engagement before their step back in 2020, and they didn't interact at a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in June.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not respond to Insider's request for comment. Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment on the record to Insider.

Correction: July 26, 2022 — An earlier version of this story said the Queen had invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral, citing The Sun's reporting.