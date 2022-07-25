ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia says it wants to end Ukraine's `unacceptable regime'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVkZs_0grm1kOa00

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow’s overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its “unacceptable regime,” expressing the Kremlin’s war aims in some of the bluntest terms yet as its forces pummel the country with artillery barrages and airstrikes.

The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine’s efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports —something that would help ease global food shortages — under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.

“We are determined to help the people of eastern Ukraine to liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime,” Lavrov said at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s government.

Apparently suggesting that Moscow’s war aims extend beyond Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region in the east, Lavrov said: “We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical.”

Lavrov’s comments followed his warning last week that Russia plans to retain control over broader areas beyond eastern Ukraine, including the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, and will make more gains elsewhere.

His remarks contrasted with the Kremlin’s line early in the war, when it repeatedly emphasized that Russia wasn’t seeking to overthrow Zelenskyy’s government, even as Moscow’s troops closed in on Kyiv. Russia later retreated from around the capital and turned its attention to capturing the Donbas. The war is now in its sixth month.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements aimed at clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as the export of Russian grain and fertilizer.

Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister, Yury Vaskov, said the first shipment of grain is planned for this week.

While Russia faced accusations that the weekend attack on the port of Odesa amounted to reneging on the deal, Moscow insisted the strike would not affect grain deliveries.

During a visit to the Republic of Congo on Monday, Lavrov repeated the Russian claim that the attack targeted a Ukrainian naval vessel and a depot containing Western-supplied anti-ship missiles. He said the grain agreements do not prevent Russia from attacking military targets.

In other developments:

— Russia’s gas giant Gazprom said it would further reduce the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity, citing equipment repairs. The move heightened fears that Russia is trying to pressure and divide Europe over its support for Ukraine at a time when countries are trying to build up their supplies of gas for the winter.

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of “gas blackmail,” saying, “All this is done by Russia deliberately to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter.”

— Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday at least two civilians were killed and 10 wounded in Russian shelling over the preceding 24 hours. In the Kharkiv region, workers searched for people believed trapped under the rubble after 12 rockets hit the town of Chuhuiv before dawn, damaging a cultural center, school and other infrastructure, authorities said.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Sinyehubov said: “It looks like a deadly lottery when no one knows where the next strike will come.”

— Ukraine charged two former cabinet ministers with high treason over their role in extending Moscow’s lease on a navy base in Crimea in 2010. Prosecutors said Oleksandr Lavrynovych and Kostyantyn Hryshchenko conspired with then-President Viktor Yanukovych to rush a treaty through parliament granting Moscow a 25-year extension, leaving Crimea vulnerable to Russian aggression.

— Russia said it thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to bribe Russian military pilots to turn their planes over to Ukraine. In a video released by Russia’s main security agency, a man purported to be a Ukrainian intelligence officer offered a pilot $2 million to surrender his plane during a mission over Ukraine. The Russian claims couldn’t be independently verified.

Comments / 390

FIXITANDMOVEON
3d ago

If Ukraine wanted to be part of Russia, they would have welcomed the invasion. The way the people of Ukraine are fighting, they want absolutely nothing to do with Russia.

Reply(41)
234
Old bone spurs.
3d ago

If the people what him out they can vote him out , unlike Russia whose president made himself life time leader, that's not working out very well.

Reply(18)
121
Stan
3d ago

so just friday putin lied about having nothing to do with the port attack. Anyone here like to publicly recind their contention and support for russia. in light of this.

Reply(24)
50
Related
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Government Of Ukraine#Gazprom#Kremlin#Russian#Arab League#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Russian Navy takes delivery of the 'doomsday' submarine, and it's the world's largest

Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder, has confirmed that it has delivered the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine, to the Russian Navy, CNN reported. While Russia and the shipbuilder claim that the submarine will be used for research purposes, experts warn that the real purpose of the vessel is espionage and launching nuclear weapons, making it the 'doomsday' submarine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Benzinga

China Steps Back: Belt And Road Spending In Russia Drops To Zero To Avoid Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

China’s Belt and Road Initiative investments in Russia have fallen to zero for the first time, despite pressure over Xi Jinping’s flagship policy. What Happened: According to new data, Beijing signed no new deals with Russian entities under its Belt and Road Initiative in the first half of 2022, signaling Xi Jinping’s reluctance to incur sanctions amid the Ukraine war.
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
Fox News

Putin claims Russia's war in Ukraine is just beginning

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of waging a proxy war in Ukraine on Thursday and said that the world should know the war is just beginning, nearly five months after launching the invasion. "Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest," Putin...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy