Busy start to week at Dover amid fears for ‘vulnerable’ summer

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Port of Dover is experiencing a busy start to the week but there has been no return so far of the severe disruption seen in recent days.

P&O Ferries said queues “picked up” on Monday morning, and it took an hour for passengers to clear French passport control.

This is a fraction of the time spent by people on Friday as bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for miles marred the journeys of tens of thousands of families at the start of the school summer holidays.

That was blamed on a staffing shortage at French border control and a serious crash on the M20.

A spokesman for the Kent port said: “The Port of Dover is pleased to report that traffic is flowing normally this morning.

“There is no Port of Dover traffic being held in Brock on the M20, the Dover TAP system on the A20 is not currently required, and all traffic is contained in the port with local roads operating normally.

“The French border is well staffed and there is minimal dwell time to get through the port and on to the ferries.”

Nearly 142,000 people travelled through the port over the weekend.

Toby Howe, senior highways manager at Kent County Council and tactical lead at Kent Resilience Forum, said the queues at the Port of Dover were “normal for a Monday morning”.

Basically it’s a very vulnerable situation, it takes very little to cause further issues

Tony Howe, Kent County Council

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that next weekend is likely to be “very busy”.

Mr Howe said: “It’s the second busiest getaway weekend of the summer holidays.

“As we’ve just found out the weekend just gone, traffic numbers travelling across the Channel were back to pre-pandemic levels and with the increased checks it is slower to get through, so it takes very little to cause those tailbacks.”

On what the rest of the summer could bring, he said: “Basically it’s a very vulnerable situation, it takes very little to cause further issues.”

National Highways reopened the coastbound M20 between junctions 9 and 11 in Kent shortly after 1am on Monday.

But the motorway remains closed to non-freight traffic between junctions 8 and 9 as part of Operation Brock, which is in place due to the difficulties at Dover.

There were also long queues on the roads approaching Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal over the weekend.

John Keefe, director of public affairs for Eurotunnel owner Getlink, said “our services ran on time”, but there was “much more congestion on the roads”.

Asked what can be done to prevent the issues from reoccurring, he told BBC One’s Breakfast that passport checks could be “moved online”.

He said: “A lot of modern technology exists that would reduce the reliance on staff to conduct those processes in situ.

“There’s a lot of work that can be done around improving the border.”

Mr Keefe added “we need to have more resilience in the motorway network” and better rail connections to Folkestone.

He said: “There are definitely solutions. These solutions are not new. They’ve been on the table for many, many years.

“But hopefully something like this will actually focus attention.”

We have operational procedures and processes in place that do not need to see these levels of queues

Downing Street spokesman

Downing Street insisted the chaos seen in recent days is not the result of Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “We understand there are changes, post-Brexit. We recognise that, we have planned for that.”

The problems are down to a combination of factors “including a shortage of French border control staff”.

“So these are not scenes that we think are necessitated by leaving the European Union,” the spokesman said.

“We think we have operational procedures and processes in place that do not need to see these levels of queues.”

The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s new temperature record of 40.3C confirmed by Met Office

The Met Office has verified the new UK temperature record of 40.3C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, seen on July 19 during the heatwave.The confirmation comes after quality control testing was carried out at a number of sites where records were provisionally broken during the extreme heat, the Met Office said.A new record for Wales of 37.1C at Hawarden Airport, Flintshire, on July 18, was also confirmed, as was a new record high daily minimum temperature for the country, of 24.5C at Aberporth on July 19.But a provisional record for Scotland of 35.1C, reported at Floors Castle, in the Borders, does not...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer

Members of a rail union are being asked if they want to accept a pay offer from Network Rail.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said if the offer is rejected there will be strikes on August 18 and 20 when its members at a number of train operators are taking industrial action, as well as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.The TSSA is not making a recommendation but said it was now at a point where it wanted to put the latest offer from Network Rail to members including controller grades after a number of improvements were made following a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Union fury over threat to right to strike, as rail dispute hits millions

Unions have warned of “fierce and prolonged resistance” if the new Conservative prime minister clamps down on the right to strike, as the latest round of industrial action caused delays to millions of rail travellers.There was a furious reaction to a set of “draconian” proposals for new restrictions set out by transport secretary Grant Shapps in response to the walkout by members of the RMT rail union.Mr Shapps’ package – which includes a 60-day cooling-off period after each strike – goes further than the tightening of the law promised by leadership candidate Liz Truss, which has already sparked warnings...
LIZ TRUSS
John Keefe
The Independent

Failing gender service for children to be replaced by local hubs

The NHS’s only gender identity clinic for children has been found to be neither “safe nor viable” and is set to be replaced by regional hubs.A damning report into gender identity services run by the Tavistock and Portman Foundation Trust has found that the model is putting children at “considerable risk”.An interim report by Dr Hilary Cass said that children and young people are being subjected to “lengthy” waits for access to gender dysphoria services, and are not receiving support during this time.The report said a “fundamentally different” service model that can provide timely and appropriate care for children is...
HEALTH
The Independent

Rewilding: Before and after photos reveal stunning transformation of Scottish glen

In recent years people have increasingly heard of rewilding, but may not have seen the scale of the transformation it can have on a landscape.But new before and after pictures of a glen in southern Scotland show the astonishing changes which can take place in a relatively short amount of time when nature is allowed to return.The area in question is called Carrifran – a 1,600 acre ice-carved valley in the Moffat Hills in the southern uplands of Scotland – one of the country’s least populated regions.In 1996, plans were put together by the Borders Forest Trust to restore...
WORLD
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 ready to put on a show amid uncertain future for Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin in Birmingham on Thursday, but for a long time they didn’t have an interested bidder at all. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) called an emergency meeting two months before the application deadline in March 2014 as it searched for a viable host willing to foot the bill. Eventually the Canadian city of Edmonton and the South African city of Durban came forward with last-minute proposals, and when Edmonton later withdrew over a lack of funding, Durban was anointed.Nearly a century after Johannesburg had lost the right to host for refusing to accept non-white athletes,...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘completely committed’ to Northern Powerhouse Rail

Liz Truss has declared she is “completely committed” to building Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) and wants “really fantastic rail services” in the North.The Conservative Party leadership candidate told reporters in Leeds that she knows “how poor the transport is” in the city.NPR is a scheme to improve rail connections between Liverpool and Leeds.Transport for the North, which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs, recommended that new lines should be built between the cities.But the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan sparked outrage among northern leaders in November last year when it revealed that a new line would only be built...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

