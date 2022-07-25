ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

With less public testing, Delaware sewers provide a clearer view of COVID numbers

WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
whyy.org

Comments / 7

Janet clough
4d ago

this VIRUS was intenually put out. to DEPOPULATE. it's a man made virus and we don't know what's in it. it will be around for a few more years or maybe never go away until the LORD comes back.

Reply(4)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
New Castle County, DE
Health
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Hepatitis A#Cdc#Opioids#Biobots Analytics#Massachuset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy