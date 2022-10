Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in San Diego

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near San Diego, California on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Buck

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Jackie

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Petfinder

Autumn

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Hei Hei

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Hei Hei

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Chunky

- Type: Three-Toed Box

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Arti

- Type: Parrotlet

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Pancho

- Type: Amazon (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Verdi

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Frizzle

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Deb

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Foghorn

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Garcon

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Kermit

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Ollie

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Queen Izzie

- Type: Pigeon (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Petfinder

Earl

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Paulina

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Norman

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Oskar

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Popcorn

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Lemon

- Type: Pigeon (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

