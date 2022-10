Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Kansas City

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Kansas City, Missouri on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Desi

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Snow

- Type: Ringneck / Psittacula

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Mauve

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Scarlet

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Squirt

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Unknown

Smalls

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Joey

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Big Bird

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Burt

- Type: Quaker Parakeet

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Cuddle Bug

- Type: Eclectus

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Joker

- Type: Ringneck / Psittacula

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Maggie

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Budgies

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Jewel

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Penny

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Tommy

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Agatha

- Type: Conure

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Unknown

Lani

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Whistler

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Spangle

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Luci

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Mariah

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Parker

- Type: Conure

- Age: Baby

- Gender: Male

Darcy

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Captain Morgan

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Apu

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Grey

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Lola

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Gabby

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Sammy

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Buttons

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Forest

- Type: Quaker Parakeet

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Sunny

- Type: Conure

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Joey

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Odie

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

