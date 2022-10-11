ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Exotic pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gA1hH_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iZcP_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Cayuga Kings

- Type: Duck
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNgsU_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Ringneck Doves

- Type: Dove
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lwyL_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Passel O Pigeons

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJK7w_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Mr. Floppy

- Type: Chicken
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvBqm_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Wynona & Ashley

- Type: Quail
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssDgK_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Salty

- Type: Chicken
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gq9wV_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Clifford the Big Red Dog

- Type: Mule
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etwA6_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Pikachu

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUkkS_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Sugar

- Type: Chicken
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmmzE_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Goosie Girl

- Type: Goose
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ltnim_0grkWy9S00
Petfinder

Delilah

- Type: Mule
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charmander

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

