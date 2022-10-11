Exotic pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts
Petfinder
Exotic pets available for adoption in Springfield, MassachusettsStacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Petfinder
Cayuga Kings
- Type: Duck
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Ringneck Doves
- Type: Dove
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
Petfinder
Passel O Pigeons
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
Petfinder
Mr. Floppy
- Type: Chicken
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Wynona & Ashley
- Type: Quail
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Salty
- Type: Chicken
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Type: Mule
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Pikachu
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
Petfinder
Sugar
- Type: Chicken
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Goosie Girl
- Type: Goose
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Delilah
- Type: Mule
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Charmander
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
