Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Springfield, Massachusetts metro area

Petfinder

Cayuga Kings

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ringneck Doves

- Type: Dove

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Passel O Pigeons

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr. Floppy

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wynona & Ashley

- Type: Quail

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield that don't require a college degree

Petfinder

Salty

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clifford the Big Red Dog

- Type: Mule

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pikachu

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sugar

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Goosie Girl

- Type: Goose

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts

Petfinder

Delilah

- Type: Mule

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charmander

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder