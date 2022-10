Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Minneapolis

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Minneapolis, Minnesota on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Ruby

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Birdie

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chewy

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruthie

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Plucky

- Type: Iguana

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cloudy

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fluffy

- Type: Iguana

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Baby Blue

- Type: Ringneck / Psittacula

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sydney

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tango (hahns macaw)

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Haley

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Isabella (bonded to Frances)

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wait list apps

- Type: Turkey

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chrissy

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hop

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Frances (bonded to Isabella)

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder