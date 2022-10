Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Pittsburgh

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Juju Bean

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Misty

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

crackers

- Type: Ringneck / Psittacula

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chloe

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cora

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KEELEY

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alex

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Koby Michael

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kilo

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aspen

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocky

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cockatiel (Snape)

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shortcake

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clarkson

- Type: Pot Bellied (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yvette

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cockatiel (Lord Voldemort)

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moose

- Type: Pot Bellied (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dr Peanut Butter

- Type: Pot Bellied (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LACEY

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dutch

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Calypso

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MO

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Indy(blue) & Jazz(Yellow)

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HOOTIE

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ricky Bird

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MICKEY

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cockatiel ( Hagrid)

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Glitter & Sparkle

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Murphy

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rock-a-doodle

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CoCo

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twinkie

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Keiko

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elmo

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder