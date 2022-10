Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Medford

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Medford, Oregon on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Shamrock & Sage

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Penny and Bert

- Type: Nigerian Dwarf

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Rocky and Libby

- Type: Nigerian Dwarf, Oberhasli (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Doty

- Type: Quarterhorse

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

Travolta

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

A Colorful Flock

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Django

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Cinnamon and Sugar

- Type: LaMancha

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Dozer, Splashy and Cougar

- Type: Nigerian Dwarf, LaMancha (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Viking

- Type: Arabian (mixed)

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Rye & Barley

- Type: Duck

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Blinkin

- Type: Boer

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

