Weekend of violence in Mount Vernon leaves one man dead

The city of Mount Vernon is coming off a weekend of violence that resulted in the death of one local man.

The weekend was marred by five shootings and two stabbings.

The one death that occurred happened inside a taxi business on East 3rd Street. Police say it was shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday when officers were called to New Line Taxi for a report of a man stabbed.

Investigators say the victim was a man from New Rochelle. He was rushed to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man in the rear of the taxi stand. The fight turned physical and ultimately fatal.

News 12 is told police did make an arrest in the stabbing and there are reports the person has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. The suspect’s identity has not been released yet.

The owner of the taxi business was shaken by the deadly stabbing at his shop. "We've been here over 20 years, and this has never happened. But there is always a first for everything," says Gilber Pearson, of New Line Progressive Taxi.

There were also four separate shootings in the city on the same night of the stabbing, with all the violence occurring in about a five-block area.

Police sources tell News 12 that some people were hit in the shootings, but all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Shots were also fired over on Union Avenue Sunday morning, but no one was hit, only but a car was struck.

Alert Center: State trooper charged with criminal sex acts