ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Health care workers protest latest sweeps of NYC homeless encampment as COVID cases rise

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2J3j_0grk46GA00

Health care workers are calling on the city to provide proper isolation from COVID-19 for those experiencing homelessness – one of the most vulnerable populations to the virus as cases rise.

Doctors, nurses and other workers gathered at Roberto Clemente Plaza in the Bronx to protest the city’s recent sweeps of homeless encampments. The latest sweep occurred last week in Chinatown.

Early in the pandemic, the city temporarily placed some homeless New Yorkers in hotels. But as pandemic restrictions eased, those communities were forced to either transfer to shelters or go back on the streets.

Those who have stayed in city shelters have told News 12 that they are often dangerous and too crowded to practice social distancing.

Health care workers say they believe the city should prioritize permanent affordable housing over shutting down encampments.

The city's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently just under 15%, and city data shows that number is climbing.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
City
Chinatown, NY
Bronx, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Healthcare Workers#Affordable Housing#Covid#Protest#General Health#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy