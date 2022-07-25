Con Edison prepare for power loss during potential severe storm
Con Edison crews say they are prepared to restore potential outages caused by the heat ahead of a possible strong storm this afternoon.
The company says they are deploying extra workers to deal with any equipment damage.
They also urge everyone to stay away from downed wires during the storm because they can be live. Officials also say to remember to fully charge cell phones ahead of time in case a power outage occurs.
In an emergency, call police right away.
