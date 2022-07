Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash.

Floyd County Jail:

NameRaceSexAgeCell BlockArrest DatePRUITT, KALEB MARQUISBlack or African AmericanMale31Booking07/24/2022Court Order: Court Order (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 07/24/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Judge Chris Jackson, Rome Municipal Court;

RODEN, DEXTER LEEWhiteMale28Booking07/25/2022Additional Hold for Polk County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 07/25/2022; Bond - No Bond;Charge: 16-8-7 - THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 07/25/2022; Bond - No Bond;Charge: 16-13-30(A) - POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 07/25/2022; Bond - No Bond;

CONSTANTINO,

RODRIGO JAIMES

16-13-30(J) - PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA - Cleared by Arrest

40-6-391(A)(1) - Driving Under Influence of Alcohol - Cleared by Arrest

28 Male White 138 TWIN OAKS,

CALHOUN, GA 30701

07/24/22 CALHOUN RD SURRETT, MATTHEW Floyd County Police

Department

Bonded Out

FLOWERS, NADIA S

40-6-391(A)(1) - Driving Under Influence of Alcohol - Cleared by Arrest

40-2-8 - Operation of unregistered vehicle or vehicle without current license plate. - Cleared by Arrest

35 Female White 312 LEAFMORE RD,

ROME, GA 30165

07/24/22 BROAD ST 3RD AVE KIMBEL, EVAN Rome Police

Department

Release to Own

Recog.

AMBRIS-HERNANDEZ,

DANIEL

Sec. 14-3 - Drunkeness City Ordinance - Cleared by Arrest

24 Male White 118 PINE BOWER RD

NW, ROME, GA 30165

07/24/22 325 BROAD ST KIMBEL, EVAN Rome Police

Department

Release to Own

Recog.

CAGIDE, ALEXANDER

RODRIGO

16-10-24(A) - WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR - Cleared by Arrest

16-11-41 - PUBLIC DRUNK - Cleared by Arrest

28 Male White 380 BEACON ST NW,

CONCORD, NC 28027

07/24/22 1601 SHORTER AVE WALLACE, SARAH Rome Police

Department

Bonded Out

STEELE, RONNI

CECELIA

16-8-14 - THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING ($500 or Less) - MISDEMEANOR - Cleared by Arrest

30 Female White 73 RADIO SPRINGS RD

SW, ROME, GA 30165

07/24/22 2510 REDMOND CIR KIMBEL, EVAN Rome Police

Department

Release to Own

Recog.

MCRAE, PHILLIP

CAMERON

40-5-20(A) - Driving Without License - Cleared by Arrest

16-13-30(J) - PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA - Cleared by Arrest

31 Male White 2 SHADE TREE LANE,

ROME, GA 30165

08/18/22 MAPLE AVE @ E 9TH

ST

GLOVER, JOSH Rome Police

Department

Bartow County Jail

NameSubject NumberIn CustodyScheduled Release DateRaceGenderHeightWeightMultiple BookingsHousing Facility BEARDEN, ROBYN THOMESSINA 306086Yes WhiteFemale5' 8"184.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL BISHOP, TERRY MCWALLACE 324086Yes WhiteMale5' 9"185.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL CODY, RANDALL GLENN 328513Yes WhiteMale5' 7"182.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL DEO, ITWARU 364794 WhiteMale5' 9"190.0 lbs DOVER, CORTNI LEIGH 266599 WhiteFemale5' 3"140.0 lbs GARRETT, JAMES RAY 289244Yes WhiteMale6' 1"165.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL HENSLEY, THERESA SUZANNE 364799Yes WhiteFemale5' 6"288.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL LANE, GREGOREY STEVEN 364801Yes WhiteMale6' 0"220.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL ROBLERO-SANTIZO, ELIAS HUMBERTO 364798 WhiteMale5' 2"145.0 lbs TRAUFFER, STEVEN LEWIS 364800 WhiteMale5' 9"160.0 lbs VALICENTI, JOY ADDR 342095Yes WhiteFemale5' 11"135.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL