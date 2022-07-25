Nearly 14K without power as storms hit hard Sunday night
Storms knocked down trees and power lines in northern Hudson Valley Sunday night.
Right after the storms went through, Central Hudson Gas & Electric says it had nearly 34,000 customers without power. That number was down to around 10,700 as of Monday afternoon.
Orange and Rockland Utilities say over a thousand of their customers are still without power.
One of the hardest hit areas was along Six-and-a-Half Station Road in Goshen, right outside the Orange County 911 Center, Sheriff's Office and County Jail.
