Hudson, NY

Nearly 14K without power as storms hit hard Sunday night

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storms knocked down trees and power lines in northern Hudson Valley Sunday night.

Right after the storms went through, Central Hudson Gas & Electric says it had nearly 34,000 customers without power. That number was down to around 10,700 as of Monday afternoon.

Orange and Rockland Utilities say over a thousand of their customers are still without power.

One of the hardest hit areas was along Six-and-a-Half Station Road in Goshen, right outside the Orange County 911 Center, Sheriff's Office and County Jail.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

