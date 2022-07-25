ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Pump Patrol: Some relief at the pump as prices scale down

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PquvB_0grijmYf00

Prices at the pump are scaling down after sharp increases over the past several months.

The average price of gas in Connecticut is $4.38 per gallon.

MORE: 17 tricks to help you save at the pump
RELATED: News 12 Pump Patrol Tracker

The cheapest gas in the state though is in Hartford County at $3.87 per gallon.

Lower Fairfield county has an average price of $4.55 per gallon.

Last year, the average price per a gallon of gas in Connecticut was only $3.15.

The lowest prices for gas have been spotted on Federal Road in Brookfield for around 4.16.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookfield#Gas Prices#Traffic
News 12

News 12

95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy