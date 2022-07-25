Pump Patrol: Some relief at the pump as prices scale down
Prices at the pump are scaling down after sharp increases over the past several months.
The average price of gas in Connecticut is $4.38 per gallon.
The cheapest gas in the state though is in Hartford County at $3.87 per gallon.
Lower Fairfield county has an average price of $4.55 per gallon.
Last year, the average price per a gallon of gas in Connecticut was only $3.15.
The lowest prices for gas have been spotted on Federal Road in Brookfield for around 4.16.
