STORM WATCH: Relief from the heat followed by possible severe thunderstorms

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Today there will be some relief from the heat after nearly a week of hot and humid temperatures. But relief comes with the threat of severe thunderstorms and possibly strong and damaging wind gusts. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says there is a threat for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms and strong winds, and even hail.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

NEXT: Temperatures are expected to come down a bit for a few days with less humidity. Tuesday will be a bit cooler. There is a small chance for more showers as we round out the week with temperatures heating back up heading into the weekend.

MONDAY: The day starts off with a mix of sun and clouds but will become cloudy as storms move in. Storms may bring gusty wind, hail

and significant downpours. Highs near 88.

TUESDAY: Significantly cooler day with sun and more clouds. Highs near 84. Lows near 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 87. Lows near 71.

THURSDAY: Sunshine again followed by afternoon summer-like storms through evening. Highs near 88. Lows near 72.

