Tickets and Events Deals In and Near Seattle

 3 days ago

We’re all for saving dollars where we can – every little helps after all! With this in mind, we’ve hunted high and low to bring you some of the best activities in and near Seattle with deals of up to 50% off.

Emerald Downs

Emerald Downs

Horses bolt toward glory around the track during afternoon and evening races as fans follow from the grandstand and bet on outcomes.

  • Regular price: $20
  • Current price: $10 (50% off)
  • 1000+ bought
  • Location: North Auburn, Auburn (19.7 mi)

Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience

Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience

Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience (August 6–7). LEGO lovers gather to participate in interactive building activities, exercise their creativity, and witness huge creations.

  • Regular price: $40.49
  • Current price: $29 (28% off)
  • 350+ bought
  • Location: Mattress Firm ShowPlex, Puyallup (29.2 mi)

LeMay Family Collection at Marymount

Vintage cars from a collection of more than 1,900 vehicles in a campus built in the 1920s.

  • Regular price: $30
  • Current price: $15 (50% off)
  • 1000+ bought
  • Location: 325 152nd Street East, Tacoma33.8 mi

Freelance writer focusing on local experiences

