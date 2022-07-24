Watch: Warriors' Klay Thompson reacts to brother Trayce's clutch RBI double in Dodgers vs. Giants

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was in attendance at Dodgers Stadium to watch his brother. The five-time NBA All-Star’s brother Trayce Thompson plays outfield for the National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over the weekend, the Dodgers hosted their rivals, the San Francisco Giants for a series in Hollywood. While watching his brother face the Warriors’ Bay Area neighbors, Thompson enjoyed the game in signature fashion.

With the game knotted at 4-4, the Dodgers took the lead in the seventh inning on a Jake Lamb ground-rule double. With the Dodgers rallying, Thompson stepped to the dish. The 31-year-old outfielder drilled a deep double to the wall to give the Dodgers a controlling 7-4 lead.

Off the crack of Thompson’s bat, Klay excitingly cheered on his brother from the front row of Dodgers Stadium.

As the Dodgers completed the sweep of the Giants with a 7-4 win on Sunday, Thompson finished the game 2-4 with two RBIs in nine innings.

