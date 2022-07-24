Watch: Warriors' Klay Thompson reacts to brother Trayce's clutch RBI double in Dodgers vs. Giants
On Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was in attendance at Dodgers Stadium to watch his brother. The five-time NBA All-Star’s brother Trayce Thompson plays outfield for the National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
Over the weekend, the Dodgers hosted their rivals, the San Francisco Giants for a series in Hollywood. While watching his brother face the Warriors’ Bay Area neighbors, Thompson enjoyed the game in signature fashion.
With the game knotted at 4-4, the Dodgers took the lead in the seventh inning on a Jake Lamb ground-rule double. With the Dodgers rallying, Thompson stepped to the dish. The 31-year-old outfielder drilled a deep double to the wall to give the Dodgers a controlling 7-4 lead.
Off the crack of Thompson’s bat, Klay excitingly cheered on his brother from the front row of Dodgers Stadium.
Via @SportsCenter on Twitter:
Via @DodgersNation on Twitter:
As the Dodgers completed the sweep of the Giants with a 7-4 win on Sunday, Thompson finished the game 2-4 with two RBIs in nine innings.
