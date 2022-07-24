ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Warriors' Klay Thompson chugs beer at Dodgers vs. Giants game

By Tommy Call III
 4 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After adding another NBA title to his trophy case, Klay Thompson is soaking up the offseason.

On Sunday, Thompson was in attendance for one of baseball’s best rivalries between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. While sitting in the front row, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard put on a show in signature Thompson fashion.

While sharing a post on his Instagram story, Thompson easily downed a full beer. Along with Instagram, the broadcast caught Thompson’s chugging performance.

On Instagram, Thompson also shared his thoughts on Joc Pederson’s haircut. Thompson praised Pederson’s “Tiger King” flow.

When Thompson’s brother Trayce came through clutch with a two-run RBI, the five-time NBA All-Star got out of his seat to cheer on his brother and the Dodgers.

With Thompson in the building, the Dodgers secured a 7-4 victory to sweep the series against the Giants.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

