Man suffers medical condition, drowns in Lake George

By Harrison Gereau, Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 61-year-old man has died after officials say he experienced a medical condition and drowned in Lake George. Raymond A. Jones, of Orlando, Florida, was announced dead on the scene after being recovered from the water.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was told about the possible drowning around 1:31 p.m. Sunday, which took place near the Rogers Rock State Campground in Hague. Upon arrival, first responders learned that the man was unaccounted for in the water, after suffering a medical condition while swimming near his boat.

A woman who had accompanied the man on the boat jumped into the water and tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful. Nearby campers of the Rogers Rock Campground heard the woman in distress and were able to pull her out of the water.

An autopsy later performed at Glens Falls Hospital showed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning. The incident was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Countywide Marine Rescue Team, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Lake George Park Commission, and several Fire and EMS agencies.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

