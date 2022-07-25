ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS: A look back at this year's Tour de France

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJPhm_0griOXEJ00

Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees.

A new champion, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, won the race on Sunday, finishing off a three-week trek that took riders from the Danish capital of Copenhagen and down the eastern side of the country through the Alps and into the south. From there, it was back to Paris for the end.

The Associated Press had photographers along the route the whole way, taking pictures of the riders, the fans and the scenery as the world's most prestigious race twisted and turned its way up the famous Alpe d'Huez and past other national monuments.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter

Deadline has hired former Business Insider Entertainment Reporter Zac Ntim as International Film Reporter, based in London. Ntim joins Deadline’s growing international team after a two year stint at BI. While there he attended festivals including Cannes and Venice and wrote profiles, analysis pieces and news. Prior to BI, he gained experience at The Guardian, PA, London Live and local newspapers.
MOVIES
ABC News

ABC News

758K+
Followers
167K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy