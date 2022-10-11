Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Chicago

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Chicago, Illinois on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Ludovica

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alfredo

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Priscilla

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Baby

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tempo

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brittany & Santana (married couple)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fior

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Celeste

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder