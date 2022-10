Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Madison

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Madison, Wisconsin on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Blue

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chilly

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charlie

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fortune

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Popeye

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Casper

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sydney

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucy

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Willow & Stitch

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pat

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harvey

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

George & Max

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cody

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lukie

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Babe

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tangee

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ritchie

- Type: Conure

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Baby Bird

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Precious

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shamrock

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Koda

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Paco

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucky

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Red

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gabby

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bonsai

- Type: Budgie / Budgerigar

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Riley

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Priscilla

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buddy

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mimi

- Type: Lovebird

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucy

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cleo & Garcia

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hakuna

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

OB

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder