Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Milwaukee

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

African Greys

- Type: African Grey

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Petfinder

Igloo

- Type: Turtle (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Princess

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Zebra Finches

- Type: Finch

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Budgies

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Petfinder

Coco

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Society Finches

- Type: Finch

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Petfinder

Kiwi

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Sammy

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Meep

- Type: Conure

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Buzzbee

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Evan

- Type: Finch (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Ben

- Type: Finch (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Oscar

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Caesar

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Max

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Sam

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Bubba

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Junior

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

JJ

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Sunshine

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Java Finches

- Type: Finch

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Petfinder

Spaceship

- Type: Turtle (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

