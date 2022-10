Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Rochester

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Rochester, New York on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Mr. Chow

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ramone

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gaston

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Arnie

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tiki

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Rochester

Petfinder

Timothy

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Annabelle

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Melody

- Type: Goat

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petrie

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nadine

- Type: Goat

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Rochester metro area

Petfinder

Walter

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Carly

- Type: Pig

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honorable Spirit

- Type: Quarterhorse

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Noel

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daddy Topps

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Rochester are moving to most

Petfinder

Picasso

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maggie

- Type: Quarterhorse

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pippi

- Type: Lizard

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Little Foot

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pickles

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Rochester that don't require a college degree

Petfinder

Frost

- Type: Finch

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aaron

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blake

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Denise

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gigi

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Winnie

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilbur

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oscar

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jasper

- Type: Pig

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Martha

- Type: Pig

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Rochester that require a graduate degree

Petfinder

Jet

- Type: Pig

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maggie Mae

- Type: Pig

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Macchiato

- Type: Goat

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cera

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ebony

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Rochester metro area

Petfinder

Xandria

- Type: Goat

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rye

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Freda

- Type: Goat

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Adasha

- Type: Pig

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kiwi

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Jacqueline

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tater Tot

- Type: Pig

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Caramel

- Type: Finch

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wendal

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mac

- Type: Finch

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Rochester that require a bachelor's degree

Petfinder

Mandarin

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snow

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gilbert

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peridot (Peri)

- Type: Goat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder