Exotic pets available for adoption in Hartford

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Harley

- Type: Dove

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

River and Phoenix

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Brisa

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Passel O Pigeons

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Tails

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Mr. Floppy

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Mikey

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Ringneck Doves

- Type: Dove

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Goosie Girl

- Type: Goose

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Delilah

- Type: Mule

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

Lucky

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Clifford the Big Red Dog

- Type: Mule

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Ricky and Belle

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Sam

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Timmy and Tiki

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Cayuga Kings

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Molly and Maizee

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Wynona & Ashley

- Type: Quail

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Aura

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Shelly

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Devan

- Type: Yellow-Bellied Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Sonic

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

