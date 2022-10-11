Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Salt Lake City

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Salt Lake City, Utah on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Bo & Rainy

- Type: Rosella

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Rufus

- Type: Goat

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Kevin

- Type: Pig

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Rose

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Sol

- Type: Goat

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Jimmy

- Type: Pig

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Sunny & Pari

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Jade

- Type: Ringneck / Psittacula

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Olive

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Onion & Pineapple

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Amy

- Type: Pot Bellied

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder