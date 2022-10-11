Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Vancouver

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Vancouver, British Columbia on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Olive

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Taylor

- Type: Lizard

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Poppy

- Type: Parrotlet

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Bobby

- Type: Quail

- Age: Baby

- Gender: Male

Blueberry

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Saffron

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

