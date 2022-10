Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Lexington

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Lexington, Kentucky on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Forty Kittens

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shiaa

- Type: Arabian

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chocolate

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lilly

- Type: Pig (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Whisp o' Spring

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lexus Lady Ninetyseven ("Lexie")

- Type: Quarterhorse

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Unbridled Charm

- Type: Arabian

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betroff Tough

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hold the Presses

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Loving Touch ("Timmy")

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marie Joelle

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flicka

- Type: Tennessee Walker

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vanilla

- Type: Chicken (mixed)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cashew

- Type: Grade

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pair of Jacks

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie

- Type: Warmblood

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Prince Igor ("Iggy")

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mouse

- Type: Pony

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dorothy M.

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amy Namey

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Quick Praise

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penny Rivers

- Type: Tennessee Walker

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruffles

- Type: Gaited

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clarke

- Type: Rocky Mountain Horse

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LeBeaux

- Type: Warmblood

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Emmy Lu Slew

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Confetti

- Type: Appaloosa

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Livethedream

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder