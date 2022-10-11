Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Toledo

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Toledo, Ohio on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Teddy aka Don Tedoro

- Type: Warmblood

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Rascal

- Type: Pony (mixed)

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Gypsy

- Type: Paint / Pinto

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

Teddy

- Type: Warmblood

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Elsa

- Type: Quarterhorse, Thoroughbred (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

UBCHIEF aka Chief

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

