Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Philadelphia

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Philadelphia

Petfinder

Fern (Pelegosto)

- Type: Turtle

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Syrup

- Type: Turtle

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucy and Ethel

- Type: Red-Eared Slider

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smidge

- Type: Turtle

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kiwi

- Type: Turtle

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Jade (Tortuga)

- Type: Turtle

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Greyson E Box S. NJ

- Type: Eastern Box

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Guppy W Painted

- Type: Painted

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder