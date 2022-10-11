ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Exotic pets available for adoption in Philadelphia

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Petfinder

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Fern (Pelegosto)

- Type: Turtle
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder

Syrup

- Type: Turtle
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
Petfinder

Lucy and Ethel

- Type: Red-Eared Slider
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
Petfinder

Smidge

- Type: Turtle
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder

Kiwi

- Type: Turtle
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
Petfinder

Jade (Tortuga)

- Type: Turtle
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder

Greyson E Box S. NJ

- Type: Eastern Box
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Petfinder

Guppy W Painted

- Type: Painted
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
