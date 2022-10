Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Asheville, North Carolina on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Bertie

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Tink

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Quork & Betsy

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Snowy

- Type: Pionus

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Brandy

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Jasmine

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Cinny and Basil

- Type: Conure

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Paco

- Type: Amazon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Soji

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Chip

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Blu Blu and Paki

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Picasso (Courtesy)

- Type: Turtle

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Lucky and Houdini

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Sunny

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Coco

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

