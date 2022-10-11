ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Exotic pets available for adoption in South Bend

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJ2IW_0grhzaXI00
Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in South Bend

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near South Bend, Indiana on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Kqkn_0grhzaXI00
Petfinder

Zelda

- Type: Lizard
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrbTd_0grhzaXI00
Petfinder

Ripley

- Type: Iguana
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hYdX_0grhzaXI00
Petfinder

Ziggy

- Type: Snake
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnVRq_0grhzaXI00
Petfinder

Mr. Tuttle

- Type: Yellow-Bellied Slider, Turtle (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BNn1_0grhzaXI00
Petfinder

Mary

- Type: Lizard
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zombie

- Type: Lizard
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

