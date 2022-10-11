Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in South Bend

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near South Bend, Indiana on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to South Bend

Petfinder

Zelda

- Type: Lizard

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ripley

- Type: Iguana

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ziggy

- Type: Snake

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr. Tuttle

- Type: Yellow-Bellied Slider, Turtle (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mary

- Type: Lizard

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in South Bend

Petfinder

Zombie

- Type: Lizard

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder