Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Roanoke

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Roanoke, Virginia on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Roanoke metro area

Petfinder

Spartan - Senior Companion Only

- Type: Tennessee Walker

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fernando

- Type: Thoroughbred, Quarterhorse (mixed)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hawk - Blind Companion Only

- Type: Arabian

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winter - Blind Companion Only

- Type: Quarterhorse, Thoroughbred (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shooter - Blind Companion Only

- Type: Tennessee Walker

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Roanoke metro area

Petfinder

Dakota - Blind Companion Only

- Type: Thoroughbred

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jasmine - Senior Companion Only

- Type: Paint / Pinto

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lexi - Senior Companion Only

- Type: Arabian

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Merlin - Senior Companion Only

- Type: Saddlebred

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder