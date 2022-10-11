Exotic pets available for adoption in Roanoke
Exotic pets available for adoption in RoanokeStacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Roanoke, Virginia on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Spartan - Senior Companion Only
- Type: Tennessee Walker
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
Fernando
- Type: Thoroughbred, Quarterhorse (mixed)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
Hawk - Blind Companion Only
- Type: Arabian
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Winter - Blind Companion Only
- Type: Quarterhorse, Thoroughbred (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Shooter - Blind Companion Only
- Type: Tennessee Walker
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
Dakota - Blind Companion Only
- Type: Thoroughbred
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
Jasmine - Senior Companion Only
- Type: Paint / Pinto
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
Lexi - Senior Companion Only
- Type: Arabian
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Merlin - Senior Companion Only
- Type: Saddlebred
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
