Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Pixie - Olive Throated Conure

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tiny

- Type: Conure

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sonny

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bella

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Will

- Type: Poicephalus / Senegal

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TooKi - Umbrella Cockatoo

- Type: Cockatoo

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zooey - Senegal

- Type: Poicephalus / Senegal

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dante - Congo African Grey

- Type: African Grey

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maggie

- Type: Macaw

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder