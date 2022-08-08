Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Boston

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Boston, Massachusetts on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Chip

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

RAM RAM

- Type: Lovebird

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

ZORRO

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Petfinder

CHOWDER

- Type: Lovebird

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

