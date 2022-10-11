Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Hackensack

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Hackensack, New Jersey on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Betsy

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Chester

- Type: Sulcata

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Bea

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Apples and Friends

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Nova

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Babs

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Goldie

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Charles Callduck

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Allie

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Chadwick Callduck

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Peeping Tom

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Thelma and Louise

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Genevieve

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Petfinder

Star

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Petfinder

Graham

- Type: Duck

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

