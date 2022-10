Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Raleigh

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Raleigh, North Carolina on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Dragon

- Type: Lizard

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Larissa

- Type: Gecko

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Chanterelle

- Type: Ball Python

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Bentley

- Type: Boa

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Canary

- Type: Gecko

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Miso

- Type: Tortoise

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Carmine

- Type: Bearded Dragon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Ramen

- Type: Corn / Rat

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Sprout

- Type: Bearded Dragon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Kuiper

- Type: Gecko

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Radish

- Type: Turtle

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Morel

- Type: Ball Python

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

