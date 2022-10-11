Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Cinnamon (with Sparkle)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Sydney

- Type: Ball Python

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Tannis

- Type: Gecko

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Karla

- Type: Ball Python

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Josephine (with Blackjack)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Blackjack (with Josephine)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Kit (with Ari)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Rider

- Type: Sulcata

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Tilly (with Danza)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Joe (with Jilly)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Sunny

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Jett

- Type: Boa Constrictor

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Danza (with Tilly)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Ari (with Kit)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

Isabella

- Type: Ball Python

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Jilly (with Joe)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Sparkle (with Cinnamon)

- Type: Pigeon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Hibiscus and Danelion

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Roger

- Type: Sulcata

- Age: Young

- Gender: Unknown

