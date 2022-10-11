Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Exotic pets available for adoption in SacramentoStacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Cinnamon (with Sparkle)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Sydney
- Type: Ball Python
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Tannis
- Type: Gecko
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Karla
- Type: Ball Python
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Josephine (with Blackjack)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Blackjack (with Josephine)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Kit (with Ari)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
Petfinder
Rider
- Type: Sulcata
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
Petfinder
Tilly (with Danza)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Joe (with Jilly)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Sunny
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
Petfinder
Jett
- Type: Boa Constrictor
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Danza (with Tilly)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Petfinder
Ari (with Kit)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
Petfinder
Isabella
- Type: Ball Python
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Jilly (with Joe)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Sparkle (with Cinnamon)
- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Hibiscus and Danelion
- Type: Parakeet (Other)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
Petfinder
Roger
- Type: Sulcata
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
