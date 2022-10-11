ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jRjx_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Sacramento

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15L1mK_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Cinnamon (with Sparkle)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wLEF_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Sydney

- Type: Ball Python
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRoDb_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Tannis

- Type: Gecko
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrUoo_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Karla

- Type: Ball Python
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK6Ak_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Josephine (with Blackjack)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Sacramento

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nb0mt_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Blackjack (with Josephine)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vzvy6_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Kit (with Ari)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQobN_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Rider

- Type: Sulcata
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLGkn_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Tilly (with Danza)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Z9vy_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Joe (with Jilly)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJG3l_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Sunny

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFXRS_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Jett

- Type: Boa Constrictor
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ctrg1_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Danza (with Tilly)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJMJI_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Ari (with Kit)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wY10Y_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Isabella

- Type: Ball Python
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Sacramento in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFVyo_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Jilly (with Joe)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUy46_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Sparkle (with Cinnamon)

- Type: Pigeon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TINBt_0grhxKgC00
Petfinder

Hibiscus and Danelion

- Type: Parakeet (Other)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roger

- Type: Sulcata
- Age: Young
- Gender: Unknown
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy