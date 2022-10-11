Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Baton Rouge

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Sebastian

- Type: Miniature Horse

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Buster

- Type: Paint / Pinto

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Trigger

- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Turbo

- Type: Bearded Dragon

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

CeeJay

- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Liberty

- Type: Miniature Horse (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Buffalo

- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Evie

- Type: Miniature Horse

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Boots

- Type: Pot Bellied, Vietnamese Pot Bellied (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

