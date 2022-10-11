Exotic pets available for adoption in Baton Rouge
Exotic pets available for adoption in Baton RougeStacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Sebastian
- Type: Miniature Horse
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Buster
- Type: Paint / Pinto
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
Trigger
- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
Turbo
- Type: Bearded Dragon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
CeeJay
- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Liberty
- Type: Miniature Horse (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Buffalo
- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
Evie
- Type: Miniature Horse
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
Boots
- Type: Pot Bellied, Vietnamese Pot Bellied (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
