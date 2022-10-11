ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Exotic pets available for adoption in Baton Rouge

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Petfinder

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfFeF_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Sebastian

- Type: Miniature Horse
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3LA7_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Buster

- Type: Paint / Pinto
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxY4w_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Trigger

- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvDB5_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Turbo

- Type: Bearded Dragon
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYwGX_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

CeeJay

- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFPgx_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Liberty

- Type: Miniature Horse (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYRW9_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Buffalo

- Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4GW6_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Evie

- Type: Miniature Horse
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSIuo_0grhxH2100
Petfinder

Boots

- Type: Pot Bellied, Vietnamese Pot Bellied (mixed)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Read more on Petfinder

