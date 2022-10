Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Mr. Cookie

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Baby

- Gender: Male

African Grey Congo

- Type: African Grey

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Birdie Sanders

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Budgies - details are here

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Feather Locklear

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Wile E Coyote

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Budgie - Blue whiteface

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Cockatiel-Pearl

- Type: Cockatiel

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Budgies - Assorted

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Tabitha

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Donny

- Type: Pig

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Roadrunner

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Phillip

- Type: Pig

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Tootles

- Type: Pig

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

