Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Cedar Rapids

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Cedar Rapids

Petfinder

Mia

- Type: Quarterhorse, Grade (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Emily

- Type: Morgan

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ocho

- Type: Mustang, Arabian (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jethro

- Type: Lipizzan, Tennessee Walker (mixed)

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

pony mare

- Type: Pony

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Atlas

- Type: Paint / Pinto

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mae *SPONSOR ME!

- Type: Standardbred (mixed)

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

- Read more on Petfinder