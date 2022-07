Thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will bring the Seacoast's six day heat wave to an end, although temperatures will remain a bit higher than usual. A first wave of rare morning thunderstorms on Monday moved mostly from southwest to northeast over interior areas, but some did move across the Seacoast region according to meteorologist Justin Arnott at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine.

